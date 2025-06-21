India vs.England: Rishabh Pant Better than MS Dhoni? Outstanding Record Seals the Deal

In Indian test cricket, Rishabh Pant emerged as a significant breakthrough for the team. Since his debut in 2018, Pant has been a crucial member of the Indian test team. With his unconventional batting style, Rishabh quickly established himself as a reliable member of the team. Despite his life-threatening accident in 2022, fans remained optimistic that Pant would secure a position in the longer format of the game.

Despite the absence of Virat Kohli in the team, Pant's performance against Australia at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2021 left no Indian cricket fan indifferent. Indian test site.

Pant's love for test cricket, particularly when played overseas, is undeniable, as evidenced by his impressive records. Fans always believed that Pant would eventually surpass Indian wicket-keeping legend MS Dhoni in the number of centuries he scored.

Both Dhoni and Pant are now tied with six centuries each to their names, and the latter has surpassed the record by smashing a stylish century in just 145 balls against England in the first test at Headingley, Leeds.