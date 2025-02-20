I often doubted whether I'd be able to play again: Shami reveals comeback struggles after injury

Dubai, Feb 20 (IANS) India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has revealed how tough his comeback to international cricket has been after suffering an ankle injury in 2023 and said there were times when he thought he would never get another opportunity to play again for the country.

Shami had injured his ankle during the ODI World Cup in 2023, which kept him out of action for more than a year. He had not appeared for the nation since India's loss against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where the pacer was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Shami made a successful comeback to professional cricket through Bengal's fifth-round match in the Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh at Indore, where he took seven wickets in his team's win.

He also led the Bengal bowling attack in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, picking up nine wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 7.85, with a best of 3-21 against Hyderabad.

However, the pacer missed the entire five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as the injury had flared up again. But, the 34-year-old did make a successful return when featuring in four white-ball fixtures for India against England across the last month.

He is now set to push his comeback even further when he turns out for the nation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.

"From being in great form during the World Cup to suddenly finding myself on the operating table from that form to being injured was really tough.

"My first question to the doctor was 'how many days until I can be back on the field'. He said my priority is to get you to walk, then jog and then run' and thinking about playing competitive cricket is still a distant goal," Shami told the ICC.

"I always wondered when I would be able to put my feet on the ground again someone who is used to running on the field constantly was now in crutches.

"A lot of thoughts used to run through my mind. Will I be able to do it again? Will I be able to walk without a limp?

"For the first two months, I often doubted whether I would be able to play again as an injury like this followed by a 14-month break can pull you down," he said.

Shami added that the desire to once again represent India on the big stage gave him the strength to push through the pain barrier.

"After 60 days when they asked me to put my feet on the ground, you wont believe me, but I have ever been more scared to put my foot on the ground.

"It felt like I was starting over, like a toddler learning how to walk and I was worried about any complications. Courage and passion to play for the country are the biggest motivators and the desire to wear the India badge on my chest kept me going.

"You endure the pain and take it one step at a time without complaints or bitterness. The passion for representing my country has brought me this far. It was tough, and there was pain, but with resilience and patience I made it through," Shami said.

The ace paver further said he will continue to represent India for as long as his body allows.

"My motivation has always been to serve my country for as long as possible. Because once you step away you're just like anyone else. Today, by the grace of god I am playing for India again and feeling much better," Shami added.

