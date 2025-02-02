I-League: Real Kashmir FC continue to dominate on familiar turf in Srinagar 

Srinagar, Feb 2 (IANS) The icy chill in Srinagar did little to deter Real Kashmir FC as they warmed up their fans’ hearts with a delightful 2-0 win over Shillong Lajong FC in an I-League 2024-25 match, here at the TRC Football Turf on Sunday.

Aminou Bouba and Kamal Issah scored in each half to help the Snow Leopards extend their unbeaten home record to eight matches, including five wins and three draws.

The victory also propelled Real Kashmir to the fourth position in the standings with 19 points from 12 games. Lajong, on the other hand, struggled to find their rhythm in the cold, occupying the seventh position in the table with 16 points from 12 matches.

Braving the cold conditions, the Snow Leopards showed no signs of cooling their heels. Instead, they bounced back in style after losing their last match to Churchill Brothers in Goa. Buoyed by strong home support, their cohesive play and tactical discipline were evident as they took control of the game from the outset.

Lajong came into the match on the back of a Northeast Derby win against Aizawl FC. They started with confidence and created a few chances in the early stages. However, Real Kashmir goalkeeper Zahid Bukhari stood tall under the bar. First, he parried away a fierce shot from Figo Syndai from outside the box and then deflected a Phrangki Buam long-range strike onto the crossbar.

Real Kashmir, too, created an opportunity when Kamal Issah capitalised on a goalmouth melee and tried to head the ball over Lajong goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar. But Lajong defender Aman Ahlawat made a goalline clearance.

Real Kashmir finally broke the deadlock in the added minutes of the first half. A long throw from the left found Bouba Aminou inside the box and the Cameroonian headed home his third goal of the season to give Real Kashmir the lead.

In the second half, Lajong players attempted to break through with quick passing but found themselves repeatedly thwarted by Real Kashmir’s solid defensive setup.

The Snow Leopards sealed the game in the 88th minute when Mohammed Aqib sent a brilliant long ball forward to release Issah. The Ghanaian midfielder showcased his strength and speed as he brushed past Lajong’s Maxderidoff Wahlang to calmly finish past an onrushing Sarkar to give Real Kashmir another three points at their home.

