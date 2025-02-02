Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates first Saraswati puja with little 'Joy'

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Devoleena Bhattacharjee is celebrating her first Saraswati puja with son Joy. The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant also dropped a few snippets from the festivities on her official IG.

The first picture of the post was of Goddess Saraswati. After this, she dropped a lovely family pic with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh, and their little munchkin. All of them were seen twinning in white ethnic wear. In the third picture, they were accompanied by their furry friend.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is an Assamese Bengali and Saraswati puja is a big part of their culture.

Recently, the 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress announced that they have named their baby boy Joy. Making the exciting announcement, Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote on her Insta handle, "Our hearts are overflowing as we welcome our newest family member. Meet JOY, our bundle of happiness!", along with a red heart, and evil eye emoji.

Her post was accompanied by some stills from the naming ceremony with hubby Shanwaz Shaikh. Devoleena Bhattacharjee looked beautiful in a red printed saree, along with silver jhumkas, sans makeup.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh welcomed their first child, a baby boy on 18th December 2024. Announcing the arrival of their little one, the couple shared an enchanting announcement video on social media. “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy. 18.12.2024. Elated parents, Devoleena & Shanawaz.", they shared the caption.

Earlier, talking exclusively to IANS, Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about balancing work and pregnancy. She stated,“Even though I'm pregnant, I've continued shooting so that my audience can keep watching me on screen, and I can continue entertaining them. However, I have to be very careful on set, especially when climbing stairs. I often need assistance because while working, it's equally important to take care of myself.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to Shanawaz Shaikh on 14th December 2022 in an intimate ceremony.

