I know only one Thakur and that is Thakur of Vrindavan: Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) Bihar’s Environment Forest and Climate Change Minister Tej Pratap Yadav said on Thursday that he knows “only one Thakur and that is the Thakur Ji of Vrindavan. He is also known as Lord Krishna.”

The statement by Tej Pratap Yadav came amid the ongoing controversy that was kicked off by the RJD’s Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Jha reciting a poem against the Thakur community in Parliament during the special session.

Following Manoj Jha’s poem, RJD MLA Chetan Anand has opened a front against Jha and slammed him for his remarks against the Rajput (Thakur) caste.

He said that Manoj Jha was indulging in duplicity in the name of socialist values.

In a Facebook post, Chetan Anand said: “We are Thakurs and we believe in taking every community forward. We have made the most sacrifices in history. Targeting one caste in the name of socialist values is nothing but duplicity.

“When we cannot hear unsavoury remarks against others, how can we tolerate abusive poems against Thakurs. We strongly object to Manoj Jha’s statement.”

Reacting to Jha’s poem on Thursday, Tej Pratap Yadav also said, “I don’t know what BJP leaders are saying, but I want to say that I know only one Thakur and that is Thakur Ji of Vrindavan. He is also known as Lord Krishna and we worship him.

“Besides, we respect every caste and community in the country. The biggest religion in the world is humanity.”

While taking a dig at the BJP and the RSS, Tej Pratap Yadav said, “The BJP is born from the RSS and the RSS was born from Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Hence, the BJP is a party of murderers. I am saying it openly and I am not frightened of anyone.”

