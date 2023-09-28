Prajakta Koli: ‘I owe everything I currently possess to my YouTube presence’

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Content creator-actress Prajakta Koli, who is known for ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, ‘Neeyat’, ‘Mismatched’, has said that she owes everything to her presence on the digital platform YouTube.

The actress started off as a content creator capitalising on the 4G revolution in India and carved a niche for herself as she became one of the top content creators of India in no time.

She recently attended the YouTube Fanfest in Mumbai’s Goregaon area and shared her thoughts on the fest which returned after four years owing to the lull induced by the pandemic.

Talking about the same, Prajakta said: “It’s been four years since YouTube Fanfest happened on the ground, and we are all overjoyed to have this platform back with us. It offers a sizable platform for networking, collaborating with other creators as well as connecting with the audience."

A community of 5000+ fans, creators and artists came together at NESCO Grounds in Mumbai, even as thousands of fans from all across the country tuned in to the live stream for the YouTube Fanfest.

The event celebrated the growth and success of India’s creator ecosystem and shone the spotlight on India’s established and emerging creator and artist talent who are taking us into the next phase of growth.

She further mentioned, “You also get to meet people who are in leadership positions, power, and decision-making. YouTube is a virtual universe where the people who worked so hard to create a product that gives you your life can interact with you. Therefore, it's a fantastic conclave of opportunities. I owe everything I currently possess to my YouTube presence.”

