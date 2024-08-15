I-Day functions conclude peacefully in J&K, L-G highlights achievements

Srinagar, Aug 15 (IANS) The main 78th Independence Day function concluded on Thursday at the Bakshi Stadium in J&K’s Srinagar city smoothly and peacefully despite incessant rain.

Reports from the other 19 district headquarters of the union territory also said that the flag hoisting followed by a ceremonial parade ended peacefully there as well.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the national flag at the Bakshi Stadium and also took a salute at an impressive march past by contingents of police, paramilitary forces, fire services, disaster management, forest protection force, NCC cadets and various schools.

Addressing the gathering at the venue, the L-G said that J&K is now marching towards a new dawn whose contours are already visible to everybody.

He highlighted the achievements made by UT during the last five years and added that these have surpassed those J&K had made in the past decades.

L-G Sinha said 46 new industrial estates are being established in addition to the existing ones.

“India startups, GR tagging and QR codes have helped improve the lives of thousands of our artisans. There are over 90,000 self-help groups and 46,000 women are part of these groups. 3,424 cooperative societies have been registered, including 2,400 for dairy, farming and allied agricultural activities," said the L-G in his address.

“In the last four years, employment of 80 lakh youth has been linked with the employment programmes and over 10,477 posts have been referred to the service selection board for recruitment. In the present fiscal, a new employment programme is being planned. ITIs are being modernised to help youth. Prime Minister’s employment package has employed scores of our youth,” he said.

The Lt. Governor said over 2,120 villages have been connected by roads. Macadamisation of roads has been done two and half times more than in the past.

“By the end of this year, Kashmir and Kanyakumari will be connected by the Railways. 475 services have been connected with the feedback system. 97 per cent file disposal target has been achieved in the offices. 3,200 megawatts of electric power will be made available to the people in the next few years. The transmission and distribution system has been improved. There has been no increase in electric power tariffs in the last two years. J&K gives the cheapest power to people in the entire country. The amnesty scheme has already been made available to domestic consumers and the same is being extended to commercial consumers. We will ensure a 24X7 power supply in the coming days. 55 megawatts of solar power has so far been made available in J&K and by 2025, all government offices will have solar power," the L-G said.

“For safe and quality drinking water, testing labs have been set up in rural areas. In the Healthcare sector, two AIIMS have been established, seven medical colleges, 26 B.Sc nursing colleges and five lakh health insurance cover to every citizen in J&K has been made available. In the education sector, two central universities, 50 degree colleges and the design your degree project have been started. 396 schools are being upgraded through technology and digitalisation," L-G Sinha said.

“G20 meeting, Miss World visit, formula car racing, etc., have given a big boost to the tourism industry in J&K. Last year, 2.11 crore visitors came here. Till June 30 this year, one crore visitors already come here. Kashmir’s relationship with Bollywood has been re-established. Global attention was focused on J&K by bringing Kashmir into the Prime Minister’s wellness map," the L-G said.

“A total of 1,15,000 new houses were built under PM Awas Yojana, and 5 Marlas of land were given to 477 families. Our volunteers have made Amarnath Yatra plastic-free. For Kashmiri migrant Pandits accommodation and employment have been arranged in Valley. All their problems will be solved. Rights on forest land have been granted to those tribals living near our forests. For urban development, a Real estate regulatory authority has been established," Sinha siad.

“Lal Chowk in Srinagar would look deserted in the evenings and now this place comes to life in the evenings. Over 70 lakh boys and girls in J&K now participate in sports,”, he said.

The L-G ended his speech with a Hindu couplet saying that when the going gets tough, the tough get going and those who don’t relent and rest ultimately succeed and wear the crown of glory on their head.

Flag hoisting and ceremonial parades were held at all other 19 district headquarters of J&K where concerned district development commissioners took salute at the ceremonial parades.

There was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in J&K as all functions connected with Independence Day have ended smoothly and peacefully.

