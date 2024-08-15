Four injured in shooting at US Virginia State University

Washington, Aug 15 (IANS) Four people were injured in a shooting that took place in a large crowd at Virginia State University in Chesterfield County, southern Virginia, police said.

About 12:36 a.m. local time on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of gunfire on Boisseau Street, where they discovered four people had been shot -- two men and two women, according to a press release from the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police said that all four individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Following a swift response from police officers, two suspects were taken into custody at the scene," the university said in a statement.

The two men, both 21 years old, were detained and were charged with brandishing a firearm. One of the accused was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

"The investigation is ongoing, with support from Chesterfield Police and Virginia State Police. At this point, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the VSU community," the university said.

