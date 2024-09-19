Hungary's Balaton Park to debut in 2025 MotoGP calendar

Madrid, Sep 19 (IANS) Balaton Park in western Hungary will make its debut on the MotoGP calendar in 2025, marking the sport's long-awaited return to the country after more than three decades.

Situated near the picturesque Lake Balaton, Central Europe’s largest lake, the circuit will undergo significant upgrades in preparation for the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, as well as the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

Hungary first hosted MotoGP in 1990, with a second Hungarian GP taking place in 1992. Since then, the country has celebrated the rise of homegrown talent, notably Gabor Talmacsi, who became Hungary's first Grand Prix World Champion after claiming the 125cc crown in 2007.

Now, Hungary’s motorsport legacy is set to expand with the inclusion of Balaton Park in the 2025 MotoGP season, with provisional race dates set for August 22-24, 2025.

The upgrades to Balaton Park will include enhancements to the track itself and improvements to infrastructure and fan services, ensuring the venue is ready to host one of the world’s most exciting sporting events.

Henrik Hermann, president of the Hungarian Motorsport Association, reflected on the long journey to bring MotoGP back to Hungary. "In 2004, as President of the Hungarian Motorsport Association, I had the opportunity to dream of the return of motorcycle Grand Prix racing in Hungary. There have been twists and turns along the way, but we have never been this close. We are now focused on crossing the finish line to see the Hungarian crowd cheer in front of the roaring engines at Balaton Park," he said.

