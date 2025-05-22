HP Governor thanks PM Modi for opening redeveloped railway station in state

Shimla, May 22 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the redeveloped Baijnath Paprola railway station in the state to the nation under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

He conveyed his appreciation on behalf of the people of the state and said the redevelopment of railway stations in Himachal Pradesh would give a significant boost to tourism, besides generating employment opportunities.

The Governor virtually joined the national inauguration ceremony from Karsog in Mandi district when the Prime Minister inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations across the country under the Amrit Station from Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Governor Shukla highlighted that India has witnessed unprecedented growth in railway infrastructure in recent years.

The Union government is working with utmost commitment towards the expansion and modernisation of railway infrastructure.

He said projects of 17,714 crore are currently underway in Himachal Pradesh.

Additionally, a record allocation of Rs 2,716 crore has been made for the state in the Union Budget for 2025-26.

The Governor also shared that plans are in place to develop four railway stations in the state with world-class facilities under this scheme.

In Bikaner, PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Amrit Bharat Deshnoke Railway Station and flagged off the Bikaner-Mumbai train service.

PM Modi also inspected an exhibition at the railway station and interacted with the students, who gifted him some paintings. Earlier, he landed at Nal Airbase in Bikaner and proceeded directly to the Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok.

PM Modi offered prayers at the famous temple. At an event, PM Modi inaugurated 103 Amrit Stations nationwide and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore. These projects include 1,000 km of electrified railway tracks, seven major road projects, three vehicle underpasses, a PowerGrid transmission project and 900 km of national highways in Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.