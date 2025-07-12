‘Hope, hard work, and a letter’: Appointment day turns emotional for many in Raipur

Raipur, July 12 (IANS) In a massive employment initiative under the Rozgar Mela scheme, over 51,000 youth across the country received their appointment letters on Saturday.

Mirroring the national drive, 72 successful candidates in the capital city of Raipur were handed their appointment letters in an official ceremony. The initiative, aimed at empowering the youth and strengthening employment across sectors, has been welcomed with great enthusiasm by the beneficiaries.

Speaking to IANS, many of the newly selected candidates expressed their joy and gratitude after receiving their appointment letters.

Among them was Himanshu Sahu, who shared his journey: “It was my childhood dream to join the Railways. The notification came out last year, and I began my preparations. The entire process moved quickly. I want to sincerely thank the Railway Department and the Government of India for organising this. Today, my family is extremely happy, and when we look at the families of other selected candidates, they are also filled with joy. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this opportunity.”

Similarly, Neelmani Sahu highlighted the importance of Rozgar Mela in reaching out to aspirants from rural areas: “Through the Rozgar Mela launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, candidates who were selected in open vacancies are now being offered jobs. This is a great initiative. These kinds of efforts boost the morale of candidates, especially those coming from small towns and villages. Every year, numerous job announcements are made, but people often lack proper information about them. The Rozgar Mela plays an important role in spreading awareness. Today, people are getting information about openings in various sectors, such as healthcare and railways. This is a very effective approach.”

“I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching various schemes like Skill India and others that are helping youth find employment and open new avenues. These efforts are enabling children to grow in different fields, and for that, I’m truly grateful,” Sahu remarked.

Another candidate, Ravi Shankar Patle, was overwhelmed with emotion as he reflected on his achievement: “Today I feel really happy. My years of hard work have finally paid off. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organising this employment event.”

“It makes us feel proud to receive our appointment letters in front of so many people. This is a major platform that connects young people with job opportunities. As the Prime Minister said today, we are now becoming part of his team — that is a matter of pride for us. He had promised to bring various job openings, and today, through this process, he has fulfilled that promise. For that, we are truly thankful,” he added.

The Rozgar Mela, launched by the Government of India, is part of a larger initiative to provide employment opportunities in various government sectors, including Railways, Health, Education, and more.

The Raipur event marks yet another milestone in this ongoing national effort, aiming to uplift and empower the youth by linking them to stable government careers.

