UGC NET Result 2025: Expected Date, How to Check, and More

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET June 2025 Examination results shortly. All those candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by logging into the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Exam Time Table and Result Declaration

This year's UGC NET exam was conducted from June 25 to 29 at numerous test centers across the country. The provisional answer keys were published by the NTA after the examination on July 5, and candidates could check and raise objections against them up to July 8. With this timeline, candidates may witness a slight delay in the final results.

UGC NET June 2025 Result Download Process

To get their results, the candidates can do the following:

Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Go to the result link: Click on the link "UGC NET June 2025 Results"

Login: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details as may be asked

View and download results: After logging in, view and download your UGC NET June 2025 results to refer to later

About Post-Result Procedures

Once the results are declared, the candidates will be provided with the facility to download their scorecards from the official website. The scorecards will have all the necessary details, such as:

Subject-wise percentile: Your performance in each subject

Category-wise cutoff marks: Minimum marks required for your category for qualifying

Qualification status: Whether you qualify for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professorship

Opportunities After Qualifying

The eligible candidates for JRF shall receive fellowship allowances and shall be able to undertake advanced research or register for PhD programmes in recognized institutions. The candidates eligible for Assistant Professor shall be able to apply for lecturerships in colleges and universities in India.

Stay Updated

The candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official UGC NET website for the latest information regarding result announcements and other notifications.

