Radhika Yadav Murder: Her Final Words To Father Deepak Yadav

Two days after 25-year-old national-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was killed by her father at their home in Gurugram, shocking revelations have come to light.

According to preliminary investigation, Radhika had repeatedly attempted to persuade her father, Deepak Yadav, to let her continue running her tennis academy.

She had reportedly told him, “You have spent ₹2.5 crore on me. I won’t let that money go to waste. I will train young players using my talent and experience.”

However, Deepak Yadav refused to support her ambitions. He was reportedly upset over being mocked by neighbours and relatives, who taunted him for living off his daughter’s income.

Radhika had quit competitive tennis two years ago due to an injury. Since then, she had been training young athletes by booking local tennis courts. She also had a growing social media presence and was working towards becoming an influencer. A year ago, she featured in a music video.

Deepak Yadav also disapproved of Radhika’s social media activities. Under pressure from him, she had deleted her social media accounts.

Currently in judicial custody for 14 days, Deepak reportedly told police he was deeply disturbed by the mockery and had even stopped speaking to his own family.

Despite earning ₹15 lakh annually from his brokerage business, Deepak insisted that his income was sufficient and pressured Radhika to stop training others in tennis.

On Thursday, in a shocking act of violence, Deepak Yadav fired five bullets at his daughter inside their home in Gurugram. Three of the bullets struck Radhika, killing her instantly.