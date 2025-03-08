HM Shah in Gujarat on a two-day visit

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is in Gujarat for a two-day visit, where he will participate in various programmes across Somnath, Junagadh, and Ahmedabad.

He arrived in Ahmedabad on Saturday after that he will go to Rajkot, and will later visit the revered Somnath Temple. His itinerary includes multiple official engagements during the visit.

During his visit, Amit Shah will bow his head in reverence at the Somnath Temple, offering prayers at one of India's most significant pilgrimage sites.

Following the temple visit, he will proceed to Kodinar, where he will oversee the revival of cooperative sugar mills, a crucial initiative aimed at boosting the region’s economy.

Later in the evening, he is scheduled to inaugurate development projects at Shri Brahmanand Vidya Mandir in Chaparda, Junagadh, before returning to Ahmedabad late at night.

On Sunday, March 9, Amit Shah's engagements will continue with a visit to a ceremony honoring Jain Acharya Buddhi Sagar Surishwar Maharaj's birth anniversary, where he will unveil a special Rs 150 commemorative coin.

Following this, he will attend the District Bank’s Swarnim Shatabdi Mahotsav in Ahmedabad. In the afternoon, he will participate in the Bar Council of Gujarat’s oath-taking ceremony for lawyers in Adalaj.

His itinerary will also include the inauguration of the Digital Services Portal at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, aimed at enhancing governance and citizen services.

Concluding his visit on Sunday, Amit Shah will stop by the Mithila Foundation before departing from Gujarat.

This visit comes at a time when prominent political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, are also in Gujarat for various engagements, making this a rare occasion where key national figures are present in the state simultaneously.

Earlier in the day Amit Shah extended wishes on Women's Day saying, "Warm greetings on International Women's Day. Through centuries, Nari Shakti has empowered our civilisation to progress and win. Modi Ji, through his vision of women-led development, has revived their historical stature and enshrined womanhood at the centre of nation-building."

