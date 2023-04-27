Himachal plans to adopt non-narcotic use of hemp to generate income

Shimla, April 27 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday said the government is going to adopt an altogether approach of non-narcotic use of hemp plants to generate revenue, besides creating livelihood opportunities for the people.

Negi was presiding over the first meeting of the committee constituted in this regard here. He said the committee is looking at all aspects of the regulations and policy framework to open the market for medical and industrial use of hemp to provide patients with access to safer natural medicines and for making available biodegradable or organic alternatives to plastic and construction material.

The minister said the committee further analysed the scope of the hemp market in the state with a focus on environmental benefits.

Foreign investment is also expected in the coming years.

Himachal Pradesh can lead on this opportunity by creating conducive policy for such investment opportunities.

Multiple high-value products across various industries like pharmaceuticals, Ayurveda, textiles, foods and cosmetics can be made with the fiber, seed, leaf and flower of the hemp, Negi said.

Licensed cultivation of medical hemp in the polyhouse, licensed cultivation of industrial hemp with less intoxicant factor in enclosed or fenced areas, besides collection of wild cannabis, reducing its availability for the drug market and using the wild plant for non-narcotic purposes were also discussed at the meeting, an official statement said.

The committee further discussed how the backward areas of the state can benefit from the project.

Negi said the committee also plans to tour the neighbouring states like Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh to analyse the impact of regulations of hemp cultivation.

Advocate Deven Khanna detailed non-narcotic use of hemp plants and its benefits.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.