Vijayawada: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh ( BIEAP ) has issued a schedule for the Intermediate Supplementary Examinations on Thursday. As per the BIE release, the exams will be held from May 24 to June 01.

The last date for payment of fee for the Intermediate Supplementary examinations is May 03. The first year Intermediate Supplementary examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon while the second year examinations will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The schedule for the Intermediate Supplementary examinations is as follows:

► Second language – May 24

► English – May 25

► Mathematics-A, Botany and Civics – May 26

► Mathematics-B, Zoology and History – May 27

► Physics and Economics – May 29

► Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine Arts and Music – May 30

► Public Administration, Bridge Course, Logic Paper – May 31

► Modern language and Geography – June 1

