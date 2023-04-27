Vizag Swetha Death Case: Sexual Harassment Case Filed Against Sister-in-Law’s Husband 

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam police have filed a sexual harassment case against the husband of sister-in-law of a 21-year-old Swetha whose body was found under suspicious circumstances on the shoreline of the beach on Wednesday.

The case was registered after Swetha’s mother Rama Devi blamed the in-laws for her five-month pregnant daughter’s death. She also alleged that her daughter was harassed for dowry. However, Swetha’s software engineer husband Manikanta and his family claimed that the deceased woman had a quick temper.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased woman’s body has been completed. The last rites are expected to take place at a cemetery later today. The police officials have said that the forensic analysis of Swetha’s mobile phone may hold some clues which will be helpful in their investigation.

According to police, Swetha of Nadipur was married to Manikanta, who works in a software company in Hyderabad, on April 15 last year. He worked from home for the last one year and recently went to Hyderabad while Swetha was staying at her in-laws house.

Swetha was reported missing from her in-laws house in Nadipur after having an argument with her husband on Tuesday evening. Manikanta said he tried to contact her but she was not reachable. Later, Manikanta and his family filed a missing complaint with the New Port police station.

Also Read: Ban Amit Shah from campaigning for K'taka Assembly polls: Congress to EC

