HFI chief on India-Pakistan handball clash: 'Nation comes first, but we need clear guidelines'

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Following India’s recent handball match against Pakistan at the Asian Beach Championships in Muscat on Friday, Anandeshwar Pandey, Executive Director of the Handball Federation of India (HFI), addressed the controversy surrounding the decision to play the fixture.

The match, held as part of the league phase of an ongoing international tournament, sparked debate due to the political sensitivities involved.

Pandey clarified that the tournament schedule was finalised four months in advance and that the federation had proactively sought guidance from the Indian government. “We had written to the government, the Sports Ministry, and the Indian Olympic Association seeking clarity on whether we should play against Pakistan,” he told IANS. “However, we received no response from any of them.”

With no formal directive in place, the HFI faced pressure from the International Handball Federation (IHF), which reportedly warned of sanctions if India refused to participate. “In the absence of clear directives, we were compelled to proceed with the match,” Pandey explained. “The IHF even threatened us with a ban.”

Pandey emphasised that the match was part of the league phase and that going forward, the federation would abide by any official stance issued by the government. “If our Sports Ministry provides clear instructions, we will not play against Pakistan again,” he said, reaffirming the HFI’s nationalistic stance. “For us, the nation comes first. We are ready to face any consequences, including a ban, but we need proper and timely guidance from the authorities.”

The statement highlights a growing concern among sports administrators about the lack of timely communication from governing bodies on sensitive geopolitical issues. As international sporting events become increasingly complex, federations like the HFI are calling for more structured policies and support from the government to navigate such challenges.

India on Saturday said that Pakistan was escalating tensions along the Western border by moving troops into forward areas, suggesting an offensive intent to intensify hostilities.

The Indian armed forces, while reaffirming their commitment to non-escalation, asserted that any further provocation would be met with proportionate and decisive action.

At a press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor', Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, joined by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, said, "The Pakistan military has been observed moving its troops into forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalate the situation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded to appropriately."

"Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistan military," she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.