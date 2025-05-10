JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Release Date, Download Link, and Exam Schedule

IIT Kanpur is prepared to distribute the JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards on May 11, 2025, at 10:00 AM, as the countdown to one of India's most famous engineering entrance tests commences. In order to compete in the exam on May 18, 2025, those who have successfully passed JEE Main and registered for the Advanced stage are anxiously awaiting their hall passes.

The candidate's name, roll number, photo, signature, date of birth, category, exam center address, exam timings, and crucial exam-day instructions are all included on the admission card, which is more than simply an entry pass. It is recommended that candidates download and carefully check their admission card; if there are any inconsistencies, they should get in touch with the authorities right away.

JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Schedule

On May 18, the JEE Advanced 2025 will be administered in two shifts. The hours for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, respectively. To obtain a rank and be eligible for seat allocation in IITs and other participating institutes, one must appear for both papers.

The portal for downloading the admission card will stay open until the start of Paper 2 on test day. Applicants should make sure they have the necessary paperwork and their hall passes available well in advance.

Who is Eligible for JEE Advanced 2025?

To be eligible for JEE Advanced 2025, candidates must have:

Qualified in JEE Main 2025,

Appeared for Class XII (or equivalent) in 2024 or 2025, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects,

Attempted the exam not more than twice in two consecutive years.

The exam consists of two three-hour papers covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Both papers test the candidates’ comprehension, reasoning, and analytical skills.

How to Download the Admit Card

Here are the steps to download the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card:

Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the “Admit Card” or “Candidate Login” link.

Enter your JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Log in, download your admit card, and print multiple copies.

Verify all details immediately.

What to Carry on Exam Day

On the day of the exam, candidates must carry the following items:

JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card

A valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, or School/College ID

Items like electronic gadgets, calculators, and metallic objects are strictly prohibited inside the exam center. Only pens, pencils, and a transparent water bottle will be allowed. Candidates should reach their exam centers well before the reporting time and follow all the instructions printed on their admit cards.

Stay Updated

Candidates must constantly check the official website for instructions and updates as the admit card release approaches. A successful JEE Advanced 2025 experience can be guaranteed by rigorous adherence to exam standards, prompt document verification, and thorough preparation.

For official announcements and admit card downloads, visit: jeeadv.ac.in