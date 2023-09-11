Heavy rain likely over Odisha, MP, T'gana, Chhattisgarh from Wednesday: IMD

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely over east Uttar Pradesh and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday, while Odisha, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha region, Telangana and Chhattisgarh will receive downpours from Wednesday.

In Northwest India, the weather forecast indicates the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall and widespread thunderstorms, the weatherman said.

“West Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated instances of heavy rainfall on Monday. East Uttar Pradesh is likely to see similar weather conditions till Wednesday. Uttarakhand is also expected to receive rainfall on Monday and then again from Wednesday to Friday,” said the IMD in its bulletin.

Furthermore, an isolated extremely heavy rainfall event is anticipated in east Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The IMD further said that in Central India light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning is expected.

“West Madhya Pradesh can expect this weather pattern on Monday and Friday. East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience these conditions till Friday, while Vidarbha will see them from Wednesday to Friday,” the weather department said.

In East India, the forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

“Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Bihar are expected to experience this weather pattern on Monday and Tuesday. Odisha will see this weather till Friday, Jharkhand from Wednesday to Friday, and Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday and Friday,” the IMD predicted.

Moreover, isolated instances of very heavy rainfall are likely to occur in Odisha Wednesday to Friday.

In South India, the forecast suggests light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall events.

“Kerala and Mahe can expect this weather on Monday and Tuesday, Rayalaseema on Monday, coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, and Telangana on Thursday and Friday. Coastal Andhra Pradesh may also experience isolated very heavy rainfall on Monday,” said the IMD.

The weatherman went on to say that in West India, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning is anticipated.

“Konkan and Goa, as well as the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, are likely to experience these conditions on Friday,” said the IMD.

In northeast India, light to moderate scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are expected.

“Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to see this weather on Monday and Tuesday, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will experience it till Friday. An isolated instance of very heavy rainfall is predicted for Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday,” said the IMD.

