Heavy police deployment in TN's Madurai after history-sheeter killed in encounter

Chennai, April 1 (IANS) A large police contingent has been deployed in the Keerathurai police station limits of Madurai district in Tamil Nadu following the alleged encounter killing of a history-sheeter, V. Subhash Chandra Bose.

The encounter took place on Sunday evening, raising tension in the region, with state intelligence agencies warning of potential violence.

According to police sources, Bose was wanted in connection with the recent murder of another history-sheeter, P. Kaleeshwaran, who was hacked to death by a gang on March 23 in Austinpatti on the outskirts of Madurai.

Kaleeshwaran was the nephew of former DMK councillor V.K. Gurusamy. The police noted that Gurusamy had a longstanding rivalry with a gang linked to the late AIADMK functionary Rajapandian -- a feud that has reportedly claimed at least 20 lives over the past two decades, with Kaleeshwaran being the latest victim.

Subhash Chandra Bose, a close aide of Rajapandian’s relative Vellaikaali, was believed to have led the gang involved in Kaleeshwaran’s murder. Police had been actively searching for him after receiving a tip-off from a group caught with ganja, who claimed that Bose was their supplier.

The encounter occurred around 6.30 p.m. in Chinthamani on the outskirts of the city. Police said Bose was intercepted while driving a used car. When a team led by Inspector Boominathan, along with Head Constable Karnan and Constable Saravanankumar, attempted to arrest him, Bose allegedly attacked both constables with a machete. Despite warnings to surrender, he reportedly fired a shot from an illegal country-made pistol at the inspector.

The bullet missed its target and struck the vehicle instead. In what police described as an act of self-defence, Inspector Boominathan fired back, leading to the criminal getting injured.

Bose was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was later shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Both injured constables are currently undergoing treatment for shoulder injuries.

Police recovered a loaded illegal pistol and a machete from the scene. Officials revealed that Bose had 21 criminal cases pending against him, including three for murder.

The incident has sparked fresh criticism from the opposition, who allege a pattern of extrajudicial killings since the Stalin-led government assumed office in May 2021.

According to opposition leaders, 19 individuals have died in alleged police encounters during this period.

Security has been tightened across sensitive areas of Madurai to prevent any possible backlash or unrest following the killing.

