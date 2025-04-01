Hyderabad’s Green Lungs Under Threat: UoH Protesters Demand Action

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police released 53 students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Sunday after detaining them earlier in the day for staging a protest. However, two individuals, B Rohit Kumar and Erram Naveen Kumar, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Protest Against Land Clearance Turns Confrontational

The protest erupted on the university’s east campus, where students gathered to oppose land clearance activities in Kancha Gachibowli. According to the police, the protesters attempted to forcibly halt the work and allegedly attacked officials and workers with sticks and stones.

During the incident, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Division) suffered serious injuries to his right knee and ankle. Following a complaint from Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC), a case was registered at Gachibowli police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 329(3), 121(2), 132, 191(3), and 351(3) r/w 3(5).

The police clarified that no lathicharge was conducted, nor were students forcibly removed from their hostels, as some claims suggested. Officials urged students to rely on official channels for grievances and warned of legal consequences for any disruptions to law and order.

Concerns Over Environmental Impact

The state government’s decision to clear land in the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli area for the auctioning of multi-use infrastructure and IT parks has sparked widespread opposition from students and environmental activists.

The ‘Save City Forests’ group, a key opponent of the auction, argues that the land serves as the “green lungs” of Hyderabad. According to them, the area has evolved into a biodiverse ecosystem since 1974, supporting 734 species of flowering plants, 10 species of mammals, 15 species of reptiles, and 220 species of birds.

Students further emphasized the ecological significance of the region’s natural landmarks, including Peacock, Buffalo, and SR Lakes, ponds, and ancient rock formations. They fear that the planned development will cause irreversible damage to the environment.

Protests Continue at Raj Bhavan

On Monday, a group of students attempted to lay siege to Raj Bhavan in a continued demonstration against the government’s decision. The movement against the land clearance is gaining momentum, with more environmentalists and student bodies voicing their concerns.

Authorities have reiterated their stance on maintaining order and taking legal action against any unlawful protests while assuring that discussions through proper channels remain open.