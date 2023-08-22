Hearing in money laundering case involving TN Minister adjourned

Chennai, Aug 22 (IANS) A court in Tamil Nadu has adjourned the hearing of the money laundering case involving state Higher Education Minister K. Pondmudi to August 29, an official said on Tuesday.

The hearing had to be adjourned due to the unavailability of the minister's son and Member of Parliament, Gautam Sigamani, during the hearing on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu police had filed an FIR in 2012 against K. Ponmudi and seven others, including his son Gautam Sigamani, for allegedly incurring a loss of Rs 28.36 crore during the tenure of the minister as the state Mining and Minerals Minister in the DMK government of 2007-2011.

The police have charged that the minister had obtained mining/ quarry licenses for his son and other close family members.

The licensees are accused of quarrying red sand beyond the permissible limits.

The court summoned seven people for a hearing on Tuesday as one of the accused, Loganathan, had passed away due to illness.

