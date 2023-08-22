Customs officials rescue different species of wild animals at Bengaluru airport

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Customs officials at the Bengaluru airport on Tuesday rescued 234 wild animals, including pythons, chameleons, iguanas, turtles, alligators, and a baby kangaroo, and arrested a man in this connection.

According to a senior Customs official, the accused, who arrived from Bangkok on Monday,was detained based on profiling.

The official said that unfortunately, they couldn't save the baby kangaroo.

"The baby kangaroo recovered from the accused died. We couldn't save him," an official said.

The accused was held when he was crossing the green channel and heading towards the exit gate of the international arrival area. Upon inspection, the passenger was found to be carrying wild animals concealed in a trolley bag.

Subsequently, an unclaimed bag from the same flight was discovered which also contained wild animals.

In total, 234 wild animals, including pythons, chameleons, iguanas, turtles, alligators and a baby kangaroo, were found concealed in the two trolley bags. Some of these animals are listed in the appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The accused has been placed under arrest in accordance with Section 104 of the Customs Act, and the rescued wild animals have been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

