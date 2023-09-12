Have only one goal, to stop communal forces in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll, say RJD leaders

Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) After their two days marathon meeting, RJD leaders on Monday said that they have only one goal assigned to them - "to stop the communal forces in the 2024 Lok Sabha election".

"The INDIA alliance is working round the clock to stop the communal forces in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. RJD is making all efforts to strengthen itself. We are preparing for the big occasion and not bothered about when the election will take place. They (the BJP) will be defeated this time," RJD MLA and former minister Sudhakar Singh said.

Asked about the dinner of President Draupadi Murmu where Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was sharing the table with BJP leaders, Singh said that this is not the matter of his party.

"What Nitish Kumar is doing, it is a matter of him and his party and not the RJD," Singh said.

"There is no doubt that our party is doing exercise keeping in view the Lok Sabha poll. It may take place early and hence why would be under prepared. We are preparing hard to deal with any situation."

The two-days meeting was held at the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and its one of the agendas was to strengthen the party at the ground level, said Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandra Shekhar.

