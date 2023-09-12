East Champaran fake currency case: NIA court sentences convict to 10 years RI

Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) A Special NIA court in Bihar has sentenced a convict in the East Champaran fake currency case to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on convict Munna Singh, the sixth accused in the case.

Singh was held guilty on September 5 under various sections of the IPC.

A total of 10 accused were involved in the case relating to the seizure of high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) of face value of Rs 5,94,000 from Afroz Ansari.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had nabbed him near Ramgarhwa, Motihari, East Champaran, while he was carrying the fake currency consignment to Raxaul, near the Indo-Nepal border, for further delivery in Nepal.

During investigations in the case, the NIA arrested and charge-sheeted a total of eight persons between 2016 and 2023. Four of the accused, namely Ansari, Sunny Kumar alias Kabir Khan, Ashraful Alam, and Alomgir Seikh, were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 30,000, by the NIA special court in October 2018.

Another accused, Raisuddin, was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 5,000 last month. The case was originally registered on September 19, 2015 and taken over by the NIA on December 23 of the same year.

