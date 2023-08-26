Haryana suspends mobile internet services in Nuh till August 28

Chandigarh, Aug 26 (IANS) The Haryana government on Saturday issued orders for temporary suspension of mobile internet services, all SMS services, including bulk SMS and excluding banking and mobile recharge, and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks and imposed Section 114 in Nuh district till August 28 in view of a call for a ‘shobha yatra’.

Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said this order has been issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order. Violation of these orders will lead to legal action under relevant provisions.

He said these orders have been passed for the security of public and private property and to maintain law and order in view of the tension, agitation, fear of damage in view of the Shobha Yatra scheduled by few organisations on August 28.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in an area.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.