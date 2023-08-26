LAC row: Congress flags no mention of disengagement between India and China

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said that the Chinese read out issued by the China's government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jingping's meeting makes no mention of "disengagement".

He also asked on whose terms if any disengagement is happening.

Tewari, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib parliamentary seat took to X and said, "It is interesting that the Chinese read out of the PMO & President Xi Jingping’s meeting makes no mention of disengagement. Instead it says -- meeting was held at India’s request, the two sides should bear in mind the overall interests of their bilateral relations and handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border region."

"Indian position: Modi and Xi agreed 'to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation'," he said.

Tewari, who is also a former Union Minister Information and Broadcasting firing salvos at the government said, "Given two read outs are as different as chalk and cheese disengagement if any is happening on whose terms? Is India now willing to accept 1959 Chinese claim line? What happened to India’s position restore status quo ante to pre April 2020 for normalisation of relations. What will happen to 2,000 square Kilometres of Indian Territory under Chinese occupation since April 2020?"

He made the remarks attaching the link of the read out issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

Meanwhile, briefing the media on the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on August 24, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra when asked about the interaction between Modi and Xi, said that both the leaders agreed to direct relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation.

Kwatra said that the Prime Minister underlined that maintenance of peace, tranquillity in border areas and respecting LAC are essential for normalisation of India-China ties.

During his conversation with the Chinese president Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister highlighted India's concerns on unresolved issues along LAC, the Foreign Secretary informed further.

"It was a conversation on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit where PM Modi talked about the LAC tensions. It was not a formal bilateral," Kwatra told reporters.

On August 14, 19th round of Corps Commander-level talks were held between the Indian Army and the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). During the talks, the withdrawal of troops in the tense area in eastern Ladakh and reducing the tension were discussed. The Depsang and Demchok areas were discussed by the Indian side.

There is a standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers at certain places in eastern Ladakh. For the last three years, there has been confrontation between the armies of India and China. However, during this time both sides have ensured withdrawal of troops from many areas after extensive diplomatic and military talks. Despite this, tension still persists in Depsang and Demchok.

