Haryana to get waste-to-charcoal plant soon

Gurugram, June 30 (IANS) Haryana is soon to get a waste-to-charcoal plant, also known as the green coal plant. An MoU for this plant will be signed between NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVNL) and the Haryana government soon.

After setting up the plant in Gurugram-Manesar and Faridabad, this initiative will be expanded to other cities in Haryana. NVVNL officers will soon visit a few sites to establish green coal plants.

The district administration spokesperson said that to implement these plants, a meeting was held at Shram Shakti Bhawan in New Delhi, chaired by Minister, Manohar Lal.

The government is highly committed to reducing the problem of the increasing quantity of municipal solid waste and using it beneficially for renewable energy production.

During the meeting on waste-to-energy, detailed discussions were held on NVVNL's initiative to produce green coal from solid waste.

It is noteworthy that green coal, also known as bio-coal, is a sustainable alternative to traditional waste, as it can be blended with regular coal for electricity generation in thermal power plants.

NVVNL recently established a plant in Varanasi to produce green coal from solid waste. Once fully operational, this plant will consume 600 tons of waste and produce 200 tonnes of green coal, leaving very little residue. NVVNL is also working in various stages to set up green coal plants in Haldwani, Vadodara, Noida, Gorakhpur, and Bhopal.

Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Narhari Singh Bangar mentioned that the MCG has already initiated this process and shown some sites in Gurugram to the NVVNL officials.

The Union Minister instructed that the civic body, in collaboration with NVVNL, should set up a green coal plant at Bandhwari or alternative sites around Gurugram and Manesar.

He stated that this plant should be capable of consuming around 1200 tons of solid waste daily. Similarly, Faridabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) should start the process with NVVNL to set up a plant with a capacity of 1000 tonnes per day on the available land in the village of Mothuka.

Establishing waste-to-green coal plants in Gurugram-Manesar and Faridabad will not only provide a permanent solution to the waste problem but also increase energy production.

