CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directs swift resolution of public grievances

Dehradun, June 30 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed public grievances on Sunday at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan located at his camp office.

During the session, he issued crucial directives to officials at the Chief Minister's office aimed at expediting the resolution of public issues by ensuring each problem or complaint is promptly forwarded to the relevant department, with tracking of actions taken.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that issues resolvable at the police station, tehsil, or district level should not unnecessarily escalate to the state government. He instructed officials to assign responsibility to the concerned officers for resolving such complaints promptly.

Various concerns were raised during the programme, including health services, road infrastructure, drinking water availability, financial assistance, electricity supply and land-related matters.

Dhami instructed officials to take immediate action to address all raised issues. He further directed district magistrates to regularly conduct tehsil days and Block Development Committee (BDC) meetings, ensuring the presence of senior officials at these gatherings.

In a proactive move, Chief Minister Dhami mandated that district magistrates dedicate one hour daily to address public grievances directly. The event was attended by IG Garhwal K.S. Naganyal, Additional Secretary Sanjay Tolia, Additional District Magistrate Dehradun Jay Bharat Singh and other officials.

Dhami's directives underscore his commitment to enhancing administrative efficiency and accountability in resolving public concerns swiftly. This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand.

