Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce separation

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have confirmed their separation. The couple released a joint statement on Instagram saying they decided to part ways mutually, ending their four-year-old marriage in the "best interest for the both of us".

The duo stated that they will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son Agastya together.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways,” the cricketer wrote in his Instagram post. “We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us.

"This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the statement read.

Hardik and Natasa, a Serbian dancer, model and actress based in Mumbai, got married on May 31, 2020.

