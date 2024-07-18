Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya Announce Divorce

Speculation about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s marriage running into rough weather had been doing the rounds for quite some time. A few months ago, a Reddit post had speculated that trouble was brewing in their marriage.

The rumours of them heading for Splitsville seemed true when Natasa removed “Pandya” surname from her Instagram name. She had also started missing Hardik's IPL matches this season,

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Hardik Pandya put the rumours to rest by announcing that the two have ‘decided mutually to part ways’. He shared a joint statement and the couple added they will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son together.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us,” Hardik Pandya wrote in his post.

“This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” the statement read.

Hardik and Natasa got married on May 31, 2020 and they welcomed their son Agastya Pandya on July 30 the same year. Their relationship seemed loving based on frequent affectionate posts.

