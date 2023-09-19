Happiest moment was to implement PM's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, says Maneka Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Senior BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday recounted that her happiest moment was being given the responsibility of implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet scheme "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" when she was the minister for women and child development in the first term of the NDA government.

Addressing a special function to commemorate the old Parliament in the Central Hall, Gandhi, who is the senior-most MP in the current 17th Lok Sabha, said, "My happiest moment was being given the responsibility by the prime minister, who coined the phrase 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. Within two years, we changed the thought of the country and the statistics show that it is a lasting change."

"This is a historic day today and I am proud to be a part of this historic moment. We are going to a new Parliament building and hopefully, this grand edifice will reflect the aspirations of a new Bharat. Today, I have been entrusted with the responsibility of addressing this esteemed Assembly as the most senior parliamentarian in the Lok Sabha," she said.

The senior BJP MP recounted that she has spent most of her adult life in this institution and "I have seen seven prime ministers and the shaping of grand history. I had several terms as an independent member and finally joined the BJP under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Since then, I have remained a proud member of BJP and this August House. I have tried to make the most of every minute I have spent here".

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Modi, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi were seated on the dias in Central Hall.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.