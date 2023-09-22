Half-naked body of woman found on Lucknow-Delhi highway in UP

Shahjahanpur, Sep 22 (IANS) A half-naked body of an unidentified middle-aged woman was found near the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.

Her missing clothes indicated possible sexual assault and murder.

Shahjahanpur SSP Ashok Kumar Meena said: "We are trying to identify the victim and her pictures have been shared across nearby police stations. The autopsy report is expected to be crucial in the case."

A member of the team that conducted the autopsy, said: "Tests are being done to ascertain the possibility of sexual assault. The cause of death was a neck injury from a sharp weapon."

The official said: "There is a possibility she was murdered elsewhere, and her body dumped near the highway."

