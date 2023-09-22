Bikers stop school van, brandish guns while making reels in Bihar

Patna, Sep 22 (IANS) A group of bikers purportedly stopped a school van carrying minor students in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and brandished guns while making reels (short videos), an official said.

The incident came to light when two purported videos of the incident were uploaded on social media on Thursday.

Taking cognisance, the Muzaffarpur district police initiated an inquiry into the matter.

DSP Abhishek Anand said that if the videos were found true, action would be taken against the accused.

The incident took place at Maniyari police station area of the district. In the first video, the bikers were seen stopping a school van carrying minor students and waving guns in front of them. In the other video, the bikers were seen partying at a deserted location and brandishing weapons there as well.

