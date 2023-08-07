Guwahati man arrested for brutally torturing mother

Guwahati, Aug 7 (IANS) A man has been arrested in Guwahati for subjecting his elderly mother to severe physical and mental torture, police sources said on Monday.

The widowed woman allegedly endured horrifying treatment from her son identified as Samajyoti Bharali, including being brutally beaten with a stick and having boiling hot water poured over her body.

According to thesources, the elderly woman was also confined to the porch and forced to endure the sweltering heat.

The incident allegedly happened close to the District Commissioner's Office in Hengrabari area in the city.

The reason for the crime is under probe.

“We have been investigating the matter. The accused person has been arrested. Further details can be revealed only after a thorough investigation,” a senior police officer told IANS.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.