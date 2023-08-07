CM Gehlot inaugurates 19 new districts in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 7 (IANS) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday inaugurated 19 new districts and three divisions in Rajasthan.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the new district headquarters and CM Gehlot joined the inauguration ceremony of new districts through Video Conference (VC) at Birla Auditorium. Before the inauguration of new districts, CM Gehlot offered prayers and performed Havan.

Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat also joined the ceremony through VC.

The government had recently issued notifications on the formation of 19 new districts and three new divisions recently. After the gazette notification, now there are 50 districts and 10 divisions in the state.

Earlier there were 33 districts and seven divisions. Gehlot announced 19 new districts. Since Jaipur and Jodhpur districts were already there, hence, in reality only 17 new districts have been formed.

At the time of announcement of the new districts, it was announced to make Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur North and Jodhpur South. After protests, the government took the safe route and retained Jaipur and Jodhpur districts while Jaipur Rural and Jodhpur Rural were made new districts.

The new districts in the state are -- Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Kekri, Jaipur Rural, Dudu, Kotputli-Behror, Neem Ka Thana, Khairthal-Tijara, Sanchore, Didwana-Kuchaman, Shahpura, Jodhpur Rural, Phalodi, Salumber, Gangapur City, and Deeg.

Political experts said that the Gehlot government has tried to change the political narrative by creating new districts in the election year. There are many such districts, including Beawar, Kotputli-Behror, Neem Ka Thana, Balotra, Didwana-Kuchaman, Phalodi, where the demand was being made for the last four decades. By fulfilling the popular demand of the public, the Gehlot government is trying to turn the political atmosphere in its favour in the election year.

Vedic rituals and rituals of all religions were included in the opening ceremonies of the districts. Along with approving the formation of new districts, their headquarters have also been fixed. The headquarters of both Jaipur Rural and Jaipur districts will remain in Jaipur. The headquarters of both the districts, Jodhpur and Jodhpur Rural, will remain in Jodhpur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.