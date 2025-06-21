Guvs, CMs and political leaders join Yoga Day celebrations in Northeast

Guwahati/Agartala, June 21 (IANS) Governors, Chief Ministers, important personalities, senior Army, security, other officials and people from all walks of life performed Yoga in all the northeastern states on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, hundreds of Yoga events were held in all the districts of eight northeastern states, including remote areas. Government and private offices, educational institutions, clubs, civil societies, and other organisations organised the Yoga event, and thousands of people, including women of all ages, participated.

Participating in the International Yoga Day (IYD) event at Salbari in Assam's Baska district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that Yoga connects one's physical, mental and spiritual aspects, and it has emerged as a vital part of modern life across the world. “Yoga advocates a healthy lifestyle and influences towards building a harmonious society as well,” Sarma said, adding that it is a glorious cultural heritage of India, and the whole world has accepted the practice.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sustained efforts have made Yoga a global event now. He attributed the international recognition of Yoga to the Prime Minister, particularly his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014, which resulted in the UN’s formal declaration of June 21 as International Yoga Day on December 11, 2014.

Both the valley and hill areas of Manipur joined the rest of the world to observe the IYD-2025.

State Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla attended the state-level observation held at the Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal. The event witnessed the participation of around 1,000 individuals, including students, government officials, Yoga enthusiasts, security personnel, and members of the public. The governor led the people in performing Yoga asanas, insisting that it should be a habit in the everyday lives of the people.

This year’s IYD is observed with the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. The theme also reflects the idea of ‘Humanity 2.0’, shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which encourages a more balanced and thoughtful way of living.

In Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha, after participating in the state-level IYD event at Hapania in West Tripura on Saturday, said Yoga helps people maintain a healthy body and a cool mind besides reducing physiological stress. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the global recognition of Yoga, Saha, who holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, informed that as many as 177 countries in 2014 voted to observe IYD at the United Nations General Assembly.

Currently, 1.30 lakh Yoga centres are functioning in countries like the US and China, the Chief Minister said and also called for a mass movement to defeat the increasing threat of AIDS/HIV in the northeastern state.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu led the state to observe the IYD, underscoring the importance of Yoga for physical and mental well-being. The Governor said Yoga has evolved into a global movement that transcends cultural, religious, and national boundaries. "Through Yoga, inner peace of every human can foster outer peace and make the mind calm, leading to a healthier life," Parnaik said, calling Yoga a timeless gift from India's ancient wisdom that promotes harmony of body, mind, and spirit.

Khandu, who attended a Yoga event in Itanagar, described it as a symbol of the union of body, mind, and consciousness. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein led the celebrations at the Kongmu Kham Golden Pagoda in Namsai district. Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, led the celebrations at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya at Anini in Dibang Valley district. He pointed to the growing global embrace of Yoga, especially during challenging times, as a source of both physical and mental strength.

In Nagaland, the state-level function was held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima, and it was jointly organised by the National AYUSH Mission, Department of Health and Family Welfare, and Department of Youth Resources and Sports. Health Minister P. Paiwang Konyak, along with officials from the concerned departments, students, and volunteers from NCC and NSS, participated in the Common Yoga Protocol session as part of the celebrations. Mizoram Governor General V.K. Singh led the state to the nationwide celebration of IYD in Aizawl. Civil and security officials, important personalities and many other people took part in the celebrations.

