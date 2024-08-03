Gurugram: GMDA demolished under construction illegal wine shop in Sector 16

Gurugram, Aug 3 (IANS) The Enforcement Wing of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in coordination with the Urban Environment Division of GMDA demolished and cleared 300 square yards of land on the green belt along the National highway on Saturday, an official said.

The official said that the illegal construction of a big wine shop was being made in Sector 16, near the petrol pump on NH 48. “The Urban Environment Division immediately sprung into action and sought the relevant permission, but no reply was made by offenders. It was also found that the offender had filed a case against GMDA and authorities and when the matter was heard, the court dismissed the case,” he said.

He said that to curb further encroachment concerns, the Environment Division made a demolition programme and DTP Enforcement, GMDA, R.S. Batth, along with the Duty Magistrate reached the spot with the team.

“The offender had started removing the material after the dismissal of the court matter and further sought additional time of three to four hours during the drive which was granted and later the team demolished the illegal boundary as well as the paved area and cleared the land of any illegal structures,” he said.

He said that the fencing of the area was also initiated simultaneously and will be completed on priority to curb further encroachment in the area.

“GMDA has done its best comprehensive efforts in the said case and also followed the matter in Hon’ble court and thereafter the action was taken immediately to address the issue. We won’t spare offenders who do such illegal constructions in designated green belts,” he said.

