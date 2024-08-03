Bengal government blames DVC for flood-like situation in state

Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Saturday blamed the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for the current flood-like situation in different pockets of the state.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, told mediapersons that DVC took the decision to release 1,00,000 cusecs of water without prior consultation with the state government.

According to Bandyopadhyay, the Damodar Valley River Regulatory Committee has announced the release of 1,00,000 cusecs of water, which can create problems for the people of West Bengal.

“There was no prior discussion with the state government on this. The state government has requested DVC not to release water unilaterally without sending a prior alert to the state administration,” Bandyopadhyay said.

Bandyopadhyay also said the Chief Minister herself is keeping a close watch on the situation and is in constant touch with the concerned state government departments.

However, a senior DVC official who did not wish to be named refuted the charge of releasing water without consulting the state government.

The river regulatory committee, which makes decisions on releasing water from the dams, has representatives from both the Union and state governments, he said.

According to the official, the committee takes the decision based on the rainfall forecasts, and the water is released after considering various aspects like the water holding capacity of the dams and the extent to which water can be reserved there.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary B.P. Gopalika on Saturday held a meeting with the district magistrates and police superintendents of all the districts, and directed them to keep a close watch on the evolving situation.

Considering forecasts of heavy rainfall in three North Bengal districts -- Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri -- the district administrations there have been asked to stay on high alert.

