Gujarat Titans gears up for high-stakes IPL 2025 season

Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) Gujarat Titans are set for an electrifying IPL 2025 season, with skipper Shubman Gill leading from the front. In a pre-season press conference in Ahmedabad, Chief Operating Officer Col. Arvinder Singh, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Assistant Coach Parthiv Patel, and Captain Shubman Gill shared insights on the team’s preparations, strategies, and vision for the upcoming campaign.

“Each IPL season brings renewed excitement, and this year is no different. As a franchise, our focus extends beyond just cricket—we are committed to delivering a best-in-class experience for fans inside the stadium. From engaging activities to seamless ticket access, we are ensuring that Titans fans get to be a part of something special this season,” said Arvinder.

Fans can purchase tickets online and offline tickets are available at multiple locations across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara. Beyond the cricketing action, Gujarat Titans are elevating the fan experience with innovative in-stadia activations and engagement zones.

Vikram, Director of Cricket for the Gujarat Titans, said, “We are excited about the squad we have assembled going into the season. The players are training well and everyone is upbeat to kick off the campaign with our home match here in Ahmedabad. We’re looking forward to another exciting season ahead.”

Gujarat Giants squad:

Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.