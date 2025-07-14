Gujarat govt steps up bridge safety after Gambhira tragedy; major repairs and expansion work underway

Surat, July 14 (IANS) In the wake of the tragic Gambhira Bridge incident, the Gujarat government on Monday launched a sweeping initiative to inspect, repair, and expand old bridges while accelerating the construction of new ones across the state. The effort aims to ensure public safety and ease traffic congestion on vital routes.

One of the major projects underway is the urgent repair of the Tapi River bridge near Kamrej on the busy Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway (NH-48). This bridge, which sees over 1.5 lakh vehicles daily, has become hazardous due to its damaged expansion joints.

Plates covering these joints were shifting dangerously, raising fears of accidents. Recognising the critical risk, the Surat district administration took swift action, coordinating with police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to plan traffic diversions and start repairs without delay.

Speaking to IANS, Surat District Collector Sourabh Pardhi said, “In the last two-three days, we had technical teams and administrative officers inspect all major and minor bridges in Surat district. Wherever issues were identified, we issued immediate instructions for corrective steps. At Kamrej, although the structural strength of the Tapi bridge was sound, the expansion joints had become risky. We couldn’t ignore it. We diverted traffic onto the newly opened expressway and began repairs. The work is progressing well and should be completed within 20–25 days.”

He added that minor repairs on other bridges in the district are also being addressed proactively.

“We’ve taken necessary steps wherever needed. Traffic has been diverted, and repair work is underway,” Pargi said.

NHAI officials on-site explained the challenges of maintaining such a high-traffic bridge without an alternative route. Built in 2011, the bridge carries 1.5–2 lakh vehicles daily.

“Earlier, there was no feasible way to close or divert traffic. But once the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway section opened, we finally had an alternative. With support from the state government, district administration, police, and our senior officials, we diverted traffic 48 hours ago and began repairs immediately,” said NHAI Project Director Sanjay Yadav.

He added that the repair work is being done round-the-clock.

“Our engineers and contractors are fully mobilised and working day and night. We expect to complete these repairs within 30–35 days,” Yadav said.

Beyond emergency repairs, the state government and NHAI are also investing in long-term solutions to modernise Gujarat’s critical highway infrastructure. Yadav shared that the contractor responsible for the Kamrej repairs has also been tasked with building 14 new bridges as part of a Rs 600 crore project.

“We have many old and narrow bridges between Vadodara, Bharuch, and Surat. All of them will be widened, and parallel new bridges will be built, including a new bridge over the Tapi, the three-lane Narmada Upper bridge, the Astra Dos bridge similar to the Astra Dos L&T bridge, and the Vishwamitri crossing. Overall, 12–13 narrow bridges will be addressed under this 24-month contract,” Yadav added.

Locals have welcomed the government’s swift action. Pratap Singh Jala, a resident, said, “People used to face serious problems, but after the accident, officials took quick action. It’s a commendable step.”

Maga Bhai Vyaabhai Bharwar, another local, echoed this sentiment: “Earlier, traffic was a huge problem, but the Collector himself came here to inspect the bridge. Things are improving.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.