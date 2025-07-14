Police Vari Hechcharika Releasing on July 18 - First Ticket Launched

Police Vari Hechcharika is all set to hit theatres on July 18. Directed by progressive filmmaker Babji and produced by Belli Janardhan under the banner of Thulika Tanishk Creations, the film features Sunny Akhil and Jaya Vahini in prominent roles. It has cinematography by Kishan Sagar and Nalini Kanth, with music composed by Gajwel Venu. Shiva Sharvani has handled the film’s editing.

Speaking at the event, Matti Kavi Belli Yadayya - Greetings to everyone attending the ticket launch of Police Vari Hechcharika. My brother Belli Janardhan has produced this film, and it is being directed by Babji. Many experienced and senior actors are part of this film, which is commendable. I acted in theatre many years ago, and today I’m facing the camera again for this film. It’s heartening that several real locations from our region were used in the shooting. The film has meaningful content and delivers a strong message to society. I wish the entire team the very best.”

Actor Sunny Akhil shared, “Since childhood, I’ve been passionate about cinema. I’m fortunate to have played a good role in this film and to have learned so much by being closely involved in every aspect of the filmmaking process. My heartfelt thanks to the media for supporting our film.”

Actress Jaya Vahini said, “Namaste to all. I come from a theatre background and have often played negative roles in the past. In this film, I portray a character that’s quite different from what audiences have seen me in before. I thank producer Janardhan Garu for his support and hope everyone will encourage this film.”

Producer Belli Janardhan expressed, “My sincere thanks to everyone who attended the first ticket launch. After retiring from the army, I stepped into film production. A director is the soul of a film, but every technician and artist involved plays an equally vital role—like organs in the human body. The media is crucial in taking the film to the audience. My wife and I are jointly producing this film, and we believe its strong content will be well-received by viewers.”

Director Babji concluded by saying, - “Thanks to the media and to Belli Yadayya Garu for attending this event. My gratitude to producer Janardhan Garu, our cast, and technical team. I have previously written a song dedicated to journalists. I now request the media to support our film and help us reach the audience. Police Vari Hechcharika will offer a distinct cinematic experience. Unlike typical films, this one explores meaningful themes, with intense scenes, emotions, and even romance between negative characters. The film’s title has already generated a positive buzz, and we are grateful to the police department for their support. The movie carries a powerful social message, and I believe audiences will leave theatres with a renewed sense of love and responsibility toward society.”