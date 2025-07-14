Maha govt to bring in law to curb cow smuggling, slap MCOCA against repeat offenders

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar on Monday announced that the government will table a new law to curb cow smuggling and those engaging in such offences repeatedly will face action under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

He said this while relying to a discussion on the calling attention motion moved by BJP member Shrikant Bharatiya and the sub question by Shiv Sena-UBT member Anil Parab.

Minister Bhoyar also informed that 2,849 cases have been registered in connection with the slaughter, transportation and sale of bovine animals between 2022 and 2025 and 4,677 accused have been arrested.

He added that 1,724 tonnes of meat have also been seized.

“Repeat offences arrested n connection with cow slaughter, smuggling and sale for the third time will be slipped with MCOCA,” he added.

He said that the government will bring a new law to control cow smuggling and it will be passed in the coming session.

Pankaj Bhoyar also said a special investigation team (SIT) will conduct a probe in connection with a matter in which about 57,000 kg of beef was being transported in two large containers in Kusgaon, Pune.

Minister Bhoyar said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the company Asian Foods Micro Pvt. Ltd. is involved in the transportation of beef. Since this company is from Hyderabad, the state government has requested the central government to cancel the license obtained by this company through APEDA,he added.

“Two owners of the company are accused in this case. One of the accused has been arrested and has been granted bail. The process is underway to arrest the other accused,” he said.

BJP member Shrikant Bhartiya mentioned that social activists and gaurakshaks (cow protectors) are also being booked.

The minister said if gaurakshaks are booked, it will be reviewed and the government will consider withdrawal of such cases.

