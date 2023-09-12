Gujarat: DRI seizes antiques valued at Rs 26.80 crore in Kutch

Kutch, Sep 12 (IANS) Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized antiques, including ancient idols and artworks, from a shipping container which arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Container Freight Station (CFS) in Mundra, Kutch.

The official said that the estimated market value of these items stands at a staggering Rs 26.80 crore and the container was found on September 11.

He said that a majority of the confiscated articles trace their origins to European countries, particularly from United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Acting on specific information, the DRI seized the specific container which had been imported from Jebel Ali, UAE.

The official said that container underwent a comprehensive inspection by customs authorities and upon examination collection of antiquities, including venerable idols, vintage utensils, paintings, antique furniture, and various invaluable heritage pieces were found.

He said that some of these artifacts date back to the 19th century and boast intricate craftsmanship, featuring precious stones, gold, and silver coating.

He said that one particularly remarkable artwork uncovered amidst the treasure trove is 'The Harem Guard,' an exquisite creation by Georges de Geetere from Belgium, dating back to 1885. Preliminary estimates place its value in the range of $20,000 to $30,000, underscoring the exceptional nature of the items seized.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.