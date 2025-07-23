Gujarat: Ambaji Temple awarded FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right Prasad’ certification for hygiene, quality standards

Ahmedabad, July 23 (IANS) The revered Ambaji Temple in Gujarat, a prominent centre of faith for Shakti devotees across the world, has been awarded the ‘Eat Right Prasad’ certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

This recognition affirms the temple’s safety, hygiene, and disciplined food management in preparing and distributing its sacred offerings.

The temple, located in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, is known for its popular Mohanthal prasad, which is prepared and distributed by the Shree Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust.

Each year, the temple sells approximately 1.25 crore units of Mohanthal, a traditional sweet offered to devotees. The FSSAI certification was granted after a rigorous assessment of cleanliness, food safety practices, and quality standards in the preparation and distribution process.

Only those religious institutions that strictly adhere to these parameters are eligible for the ‘Eat Right Prasad’ recognition. The certification is seen as a major milestone, achieved under the guidance of Additional Collector, Kaushik Modi, who also serves as the temple administrator.

In an official press release, Modi emphasised that the temple trust is committed to continuing its progress in maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and service for devotees.

The Ambaji Temple, located in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat, is one of the most revered Shakti Peethas in India and holds immense spiritual significance among Hindu devotees.

The temple is dedicated to Arasuri Amba, a form of the Goddess Durga. According to mythology, it is believed that the heart of Goddess Sati fell at this sacred spot when Lord Shiva carried her burnt body across the cosmos.

The temple's origins date back thousands of years, and it has been mentioned in ancient texts and scriptures, with devotees flocking here throughout the year, especially during the Bhadrapad Purnima fair.

The current structure has undergone renovations over centuries, yet it retains its spiritual aura and importance in India’s cultural and religious landscape.

