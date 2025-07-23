BEML bags Rs 293 crore defence order for high mobility vehicles

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) State-owned Bharat Earth Movers (BEML) Ltd. announced on Wednesday that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 293.82 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of high mobility vehicles (HMV) 6x6.

"We hereby inform that BEML Limited has bagged an order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of HMV 6X6 with a contract value of Rs 293.82 crores approximately," the Bengaluru-based PSU said in a stock exchange filing.

The order comes close on the heels of the company winning an order for the supply of bulldozers last week, from the Ministry of Defence, valued at around Rs 185.65 crore.

BEML had also announced on Monday that its board has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:2. This means that every single share held by its eligible shareholders will be split into two, without changing the overall value of their holding.

In an exchange filing, BEML said its board of directors has considered and approved the split of one existing equity share of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each into two equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 per share.

The record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders set to receive the payment is yet to be announced. This is the first stock split being carried out by the public sector company.

BEML posted a net profit of Rs 287.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, marking a 12 per cent increase from Rs 257 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 9.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,652.5 crore, compared to Rs 1,514 crore in Q4 FY24, supported by a robust performance across verticals.

The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 422.6 crore, up 13.9 per cent from Rs 371 crore a year ago, while operating margins improved to 25.57 per cent from 24.5 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The healthy margin expansion reflects improved cost controls.

