Great to be back on winning note again: Gill on India's 100-run win over Zimbabwe

Harare, July 8 (IANS) Skipper Shubman Gill credited the blistering knocks of Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad as India outclassed Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the second T20I on Sunday. Gill said it was great to be back on a winning note as India levelled the series 1-1 after losing the opening match.

After a sloppy performance in the series opener, Indian batters displayed their attacking skills as Abhishek slammed a 46-ball century while Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 77 to power the side to 234/2 in 20 overs.

In reply, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar bagged three wickets each while Ravi Bishnoi clinched two scalps to bundle out the hosts for 134 in 18.4 overs.

"Very happy, great to be back on the winning note back again. With the way Abhishek and Rutu batted, it was not easy especially in the powerplay, with the ball moving around but Abhi and Rutu built the innings brilliantly. Yesterday, it was more about not being able to handle the pressure, it's a young side and many of them are new to international exposure," Gill said after the match.

Gill admitted they were under pressure after losing the first match of the series but were confident of their comeback abilities.

"It was actually good to have pressure in the first game and we knew what to expect coming into this game. We have got three matches to go and we are looking forward to them. It's always good to have more options rather than not having options," the opener said.

The third T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Wednesday.

