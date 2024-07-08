Thieves Cause Chaos in Hyderabad's Gated Community

Hyderabad is becoming unsafe, as a gang of thieves committed theft in two houses within a gated community under Nagole Police Station. According to reports, the thieves stole 30 tolas of Gold, diamonds worth 20 lakhs, and 1 lakh in cash from the two houses. Police stated that a gang of four individuals broke into two homes at Golden Leaves Villas in Fathullguda around 3:00 AM on Sunday.

They gained entry by breaking the locks of Villa No. 22 but did not find anything valuable there. Subsequently, they broke into Villa No. 89, where they stole 30 tolas of Gold, diamonds worth 20 lakhs, and 1 lakh in cash. Upon discovering the broken main door, the maid informed the neighbours, who then contacted the house owner, Hema Latha, who was returning from Tirupathi. Upon her arrival in Hyderabad, she promptly filed a complaint with the police.

Teams, including the Crime DCP, ACP of LB Nagar, Nagole Inspector, CCS, SOT, and IT Cell departments, have begun collecting evidence from CCTV cameras. Police commenced their investigation upon receiving the CCTV footage.

