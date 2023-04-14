Grand memorial of Ambedkar in Mumbai to be ready in a year

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) The Maharashtra government announced on Friday that the grand memorial of B.R. Ambedkar - the chief architect of Indian Constitution - in Dadar will be ready within a year.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the declaration on the 132nd birth anniversary of Ambedkar, which was celbrated across Maharashtra on Friday.

Speaking at an event, the two leaders assured that the memorial project is a priority for the government and would be completed in a year's time at the erstwhile 12-acre Indu Mills Compound near the Chaityabhoomi in Dadar West.

Being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the memorial complex will comprise the tallest statue of Ambedkar, to be known as 'Statue of Equality', on the campus by the Arabian Sea.

Shinde said the project - which has been delayed for several years on various counts - would be a world-class monument and attract both domestic and foreign tourists visiting Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.